Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 9,500 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.38% of Campbell Soup worth $58,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,736,000 after buying an additional 156,390 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after buying an additional 468,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,783,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after buying an additional 314,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPB opened at $48.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

