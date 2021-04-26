Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 785,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,703 shares during the period. Ingevity comprises 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $59,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after buying an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,388,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,491,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $72.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

