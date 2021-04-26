Arion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $281.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $149,420.38 and $281.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00280902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.97 or 0.01006586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00724532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,834.35 or 0.99801274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,851,796 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

