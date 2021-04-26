ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $152.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

