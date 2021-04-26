ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its target price increased by Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of ARR opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $869.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 99,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 333,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 52,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

