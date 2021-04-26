Arqma 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,040.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 83.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $313,610.70 and approximately $33,040.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,755.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.63 or 0.04674210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.00453594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $830.64 or 0.01545234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.86 or 0.00706642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00479132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00413600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,065,561 coins and its circulating supply is 9,021,017 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

