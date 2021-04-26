Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Up 7.7%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 37,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,736,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Arrival alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrival stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.