Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.99 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

