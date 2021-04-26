Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $53.75 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.