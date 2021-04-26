Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $97.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.91.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.