Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 55,762 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

