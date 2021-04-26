Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $729.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $672.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

