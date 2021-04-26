Ashland Global (ASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

