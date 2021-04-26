ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $13.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.00. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.23 and a 200 day moving average of $229.34. ASM International has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $323.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

