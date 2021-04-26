ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Hold” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $670.38. 9,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $593.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.89. ASML has a 52-week low of $275.96 and a 52-week high of $671.28. The company has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

