AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 16,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $440,203.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,918.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 22,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $526,143.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,030.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,055 shares of company stock worth $5,077,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,937. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,116.94 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.