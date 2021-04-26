Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $185.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Assurant traded as high as $156.84 and last traded at $156.84, with a volume of 34 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.79.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Assurant by 42.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

