At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in At Home Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOME. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NYSE:HOME traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.47. 16,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,852. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

