Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. G.Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,765. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $555.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.