AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Down 3.2%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.70 and last traded at $66.82. Approximately 5,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 377,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 47,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

