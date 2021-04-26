AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 262,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,046,781. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.