AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

