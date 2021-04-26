Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 34,000 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000. Avery Dennison comprises approximately 1.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $202.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $202.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.