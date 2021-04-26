Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases 3,641 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

