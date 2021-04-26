Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 176,030 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 47.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,030 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for about 5.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $20,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of -108.02 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILI shares. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

