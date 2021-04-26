Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$25,500.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,412,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,000,949.70.

On Monday, April 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$8,715.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

CVE:AU traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.85. 36,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,201. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$82.37 million and a P/E ratio of -12.92.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

