Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $195.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

