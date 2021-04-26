AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $1,562.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.09.

AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,373.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a one year low of $982.30 and a one year high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

