AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $193.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $195.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

