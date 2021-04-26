AXIS Capital (AXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

