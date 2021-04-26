Azuki (AZUKI) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.77 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Azuki has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $93,109.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00061173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00285425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.89 or 0.00998731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.61 or 0.00733449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,428.20 or 1.00321527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

