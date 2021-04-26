AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AZRX has been the subject of several other reports. Dawson James downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.89. 29,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 186,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.