AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $52.35 on Monday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Get AZZ alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.