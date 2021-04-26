B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.16

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.16 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 4814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.05%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.71 per share, for a total transaction of $330,789.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,974,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,326,697.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 4,093 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $198,756.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,955,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,652,191.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,284 shares of company stock worth $566,546 and have sold 1,400,020 shares worth $1,479,369. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

