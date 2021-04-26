B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of BTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 4,564,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,038. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.43 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 585,573 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

