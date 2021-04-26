Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s current price.

BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.