Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

