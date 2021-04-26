Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $24,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,306 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after buying an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 436,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 215,410 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $37.01 on Monday. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

