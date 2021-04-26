Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,406 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 0.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

PGX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

