Barber Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,873 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.33. 105,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

