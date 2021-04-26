Barclays Lowers EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EVN stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. EVN has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter. EVN had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

