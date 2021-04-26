Barclays Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $185.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.32.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average is $152.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $191.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

