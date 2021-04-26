Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 2.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $25,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $397.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.08. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.82.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

