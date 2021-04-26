Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,574 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 74.9% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $317,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $71.73 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.