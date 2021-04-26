Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,224 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 2.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

NYSE TD opened at $67.48 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

