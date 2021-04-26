Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 5,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 1.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $414.97 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.95.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.