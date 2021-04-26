Beldex (BDX) Reaches Market Cap of $62.79 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $62.79 million and $2,676.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

