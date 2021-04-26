Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of DPUKY opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.96. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $10.58.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
