Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of DPUKY opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.96. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

