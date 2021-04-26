Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $5,565,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,516 shares in the company, valued at $23,153,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $117.74 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

