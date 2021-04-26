BHPCoin (BHP) Hits One Day Volume of $3.18 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $13.99 million and $3.18 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00060648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00268506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $540.67 or 0.01012589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00024947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00683310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,272.11 or 0.99770679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

